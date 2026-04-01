Former HBCU star James Jones made a name for himself as a playmaker for Delaware State last season. He was a key offensive weapon for DeSean Jackson as one half of the running back duo with Marquis Gillis, who ultimately became the top rushing team in the FCS. Now, he's headed to the FBS as he elected to join New Mexico State.

Jones had several teams that were in line for his services across the Power Five. But, per an interview with the Las Cruces Sun News, the Aggies' relentlessness is what ultimately sold him. Per the report, New Mexico State offered him a scholarship on January 2nd and immediately coordinated with him for an on-campus visit.

“It was just like how they were going about things to get me here. They didn't stop,” he said.

He was also impressed with David Cobb, an NFL running back turned multi-purpose coach for the team. He also serves as the general manager for the program.

“I just did research on him. He was a guy. He did it himself,” Jones said. “I always want to be under somebody who did it on their own time playing football.I just like how he's always a hundred. He don't sugarcoat nothing. He's gonna tell you straight up.”

Jones closed the 2025 season for Delaware State with 958 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, recording six 100-yard performances. His standout outing came during Delaware State’s October homecoming against Southern Connecticut, when he rushed for 158 yards and two scores in a 70–23 win. He also delivered in Delaware State’s matchup against Michael Vick and Norfolk State in Philadelphia, totaling 109 yards on the ground, including a game-clinching 76-yard touchdown run.

He is certainly expected to revitalize a moribund New Mexico State run game that only averaged 77.3 rushing yards per game.