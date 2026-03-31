Howard University is once again pushing culture forward—this time by bringing the influence of hip-hop directly into the classroom. The HBCU is launching a new course inspired by Cardi B and her sophomore album Am I the Drama?, blending music, business, and cultural analysis into a timely and innovative academic experience.

Developed in partnership with the Warner Music Blavatnik Center for Music Business, the course will examine the rollout, branding, and cultural impact of Cardi B’s latest era. Students will gain a real-time understanding of how artistry and strategy intersect in today’s music industry. Known for transforming viral moments into chart-topping success, Cardi B’s career offers a compelling case study in authenticity, marketing, and longevity.

By centering a course around one of hip-hop’s most influential voices, Howard continues to solidify its role as a leader in bridging culture and curriculum. The university is creating space for students to critically study the moments shaping the industry while preparing to become the next generation of leaders within it.

The three-credit course, titled The Cardi B: Am I the Drama? The Art, Production, Marketing, and Cultural Impact is set to debut in Fall 2026. While the course takes its name from Cardi B, its scope goes far beyond celebrity. According to Howard, the class will “bridge music, business, marketing, media, gender studies, production, and cultural theory,” placing one of rap’s most visible artists at the center of a broader academic conversation.

Students will develop a deeper understanding of how the modern music industry operates—learning how artist campaigns are built, how public attention is managed, and how controversy can shape narrative and drive engagement. In an era where simply making music is no longer enough, this knowledge is essential. The course emphasizes how cultural moments are strategically crafted and converted into commercial success, offering students practical insight into the mechanics behind the spotlight.

Through its partnership with the Warner Music Blavatnik Center, Howard already provides students with specialized curriculum, mentorship opportunities, executive access, career readiness training, and exposure to influential organizations within the entertainment industry. This course further strengthens that mission, reinforcing Howard’s commitment to merging cultural relevance with academic rigor.

The class will be taught by Dr. Msia Kibona Clark, associate professor of African Studies and director of the Hip Hop Studies minor, alongside Professor Pat Parks, theatre arts administration coordinator in the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Their leadership adds depth and intention to the course, particularly as two Black women guide critical conversations about an artist whose career often sparks dialogue around identity and representation. Beyond music and business, the course will explore themes such as respectability politics, misogynoir, agency, visibility, and the policing of Black womanhood.