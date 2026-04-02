Bethune-Cookman star Cam'Rom Ransom has an interesting story that goes along with his phenomenal plays on the field. After spending time at Georgia Southern and McNeese, Ransom transferred over to the Wildcats and didn't see the field immediately.

He redshirted during the 2023 season, a place that can be a perilous position for talented quarterbacks. But Ransom saw it as something more.

“Honestly, just sitting out that year…it was kind of tough. But, at the same time, everything happened for a reason. So it just taught, kind of taught me patience. I got a little bit more time to dive into the playbook. I got a little time to be a better teammate, a better quarterback, a better leader. So it's really overall just a learning lesson when you're in that red shirt predicament.”

After his redshirt season, he hit the ground running, ultimately being a catalyst for a return to prominence for Bethune-Cookman. In 2024, the team only won two games, with several close losses as well as a huge upset against them by Teddy Keaton's Clark Atlanta University Panthers.

Bethune-Cookman needed a reset, and they ultimately were able to forge ahead and put HBCU football on notice as the underdog of the season in 2025. There were signs that Bethune-Cookman's offense would be potent, but the first glimpse into the future was in a loss. Bethune-Cookman played against the eventual Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State Bulldogs in an offensive shootout.

Ransom, who had arguably one of the biggest games of the season, looks back on the matchup as a great game but a missed opportunity.

“That was a close game that we could have came back and won. Shoot, South Carolina State…they was up…I'll say second quarter, 27 0. We scored that amount of points in one half, you know? So it was just like man, I still wanted to go out there and get that win.”

With the South Carolina State loss behind them, they were able to string together five wins in six games and once again found themselves putting up a huge offensive output against Alabama State in their 52-35 loss. Ransom spoke about the adjustments that the team made to continue to stay in the SWAC East title picture.

“I feel like during that time when we came off the loss against South Carolina State, we just had a chip on our shoulder to go out the next week to win. We had a win under our belt against Alabama A&M; we played really well. We felt how good it felt to win and we just kept going, staying consistent throughout the weeks. We kept doing the same thing we were doing against Alabama A&M—just approaching a different team the way their defenses are, and that's what we did. We just stayed consistent and stayed with our flow.”

Ultimately, when Ransom looks back at his HBCU football experience, he wants to leave a legacy that his family can build upon.

“If I’m making an impact on the HBCU community, it would mean so much to me because a lot of people don’t get the opportunities that I have. To wake up every day and have the opportunity to be at an HBCU and come from an HBCU, it just means the world to me. There are great things you can do at this level—there are opportunities here, even off the field. It just means a lot, really.”

Now, he sets his sights on the NFL Draft and sees himself as a playmaking quarterback in the tradition of many of the Black quarterbacks that have come before him. His scouting pitch is simple: he wants to work hard and create an opportunity for himself for whatever team takes a chance on him.

“I'm a guy that has integrity. I come to work, I go to work. I'm a guy that also loves to learn and I'm a guy that also loves to do whatever it takes for a win, to keep the team on a great level. So I'm just a guy that just wants to win and be a part of a brotherhood.”