The Los Angeles Rams have a big matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, as the winner will take the lead in the NFC West standings. Leading up to the contest, there have been some injury concerns regarding L.A.'s wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kobie Turner. On Friday, the organization got some clarity on both players.

Reports indicate that both Adams and Turner are questionable for the game against the Seahawks. However, head coach Sean McVay claims that he expects them to be available come Sunday, according to Adam Grosbard of L.A. Daily News.

“Rams WR Davante Adams and DT Kobie Turner will be listed as questionable for Sunday, but Sean McVay says he expects both to play. Both will be limited in practice today. McVay said Turner's back issue is about managing soreness.”

Adams, who is 32 years old, is dealing with an oblique injury that the Rams' star suffered in the 42-26 Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice, but was a limited participant on Thursday. From the sounds of it, he should be good to go in Week 11. The 12-year pro has recorded 42 receptions for 568 yards and nine touchdowns (leads NFL) in the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Turner, the 26-year-old defensive lineman is dealing with a back injury that he allegedly sustained in the game against the 49ers. He has not participated in any practices. But McVay's claim that Kobie Turner is simply managing soreness indicates the issue is not serious and that he should be available to play. Turner has accumulated 21 combined tackles (nine solo), six quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection this season.

Overall, this is great news for a Rams team aiming to advance to an 8-2 record. The game against the Seahawks will be the ultimate test, as Seattle has played lights out as of late.