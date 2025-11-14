Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green responded to Hall of Fame forward Charles Oakley's take on how fiesty the NBA's 90s era was, and how things would be different for the four-time champion. Physicality was at a much higher level back then. After Green addressed Stephen Curry's new shoe brand, he switched his attention to Oakley's take.

Green agrees with Oakley's take that Draymond would get punched if he played throughout the 90s, he said, per The Draymond Green Show.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Uncle Oak. There would be no slander here. As far as trash-talking and getting hit in the mouth, I can agree with that,” Green said. “I probably would’ve gotten hit in the mouth. Because, quite honestly, Uncle Oak, I’m from Saginaw, Michigan. I’ve been hit in my mouth before. In the nose, and everything.”

For Green, getting hit in the face won't do anything to quiet him down.

“Uncle Oak, I’ve been punched in the mouth before. I’ve been punched in the nose before. So talking the way I talk, a punch in the mouth ain’t going to stop me from talking,” Green said. “But the story also just doesn’t end like, ‘Oh man, Draymond got punched in the mouth, boom story.’ The story don’t end that way. You’re going to have to punch me in the mouth every time you see me.

“Because if you punch me in the mouth, I’m going to fight you every time I see you. Whether I get my a** whooped or win,” Green concluded.

Green and the Warriors bounced back from their 126-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 125-120 blowout win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Charles Oakley on Warriors' Draymond Green's physical approach

Hall of Fame forward Charles Oakley doesn't believe Warriors veteran Draymond Green would be yapping nearly as much as a player in the 90s, which is the only part of Oakley's take that Green disagrees with.

“No, no, no, no,” Oakley replied, when asked if Green would still talk trash if he played in the 90s. “He would've been just like Barkley somebody would’ve hit him in the mouth. No it wouldn’t have worked. I mean he already knows it wouldn’t have worked. I give him credit for what he’s doing now, it worked. It wouldn’t have worked back then.”

Green and the Warriors will face the Spurs in a rematch on Friday.