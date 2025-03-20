Rapper CeeLo Green made a touching tribute to former Spelman College math professor Jocelyn Wilson who was found dead in a lake back in February. According to Green Wilson was like a sister to him, as they were childhood friends who grew up together.

Green posted this heartfelt message on his personal Instagram page:

“Yall , this is joy Wilson! Practically one of three additional sisters i have. her oldest sister Bunkie was childhood friends with my aunt trekie! We all grew up together and attended elementary school together. Well if you’re from #atlanta then you are familiar with the boating accident on Lake Oconee they claimed the life of a newly engaged couple ? this was her. No one deserves to Parrish in that fashion. It is more than tragic It’s horrific and I know personally that she did not deserve this. this is one of a few deaths that my family is experiencing at the moment we send prayers of condolence love support and renewed faith to the Wilson family.. I just wanted to acknowledge her life. God bless everybody #rip“

According to reports, Wilson and her fiancé, Gary Jones, died during a trip while celebrating his 50th birthday on Lake Oconee. The boat she and her fiancé rented was found empty and running in circles with food still onboard hours after they were last seen. The body of Wilson was found floating in the lake the following day; the report says that air was still in her lungs when she passed away and she was clutching her cell phone.

Her fiancé Gary Jones’ body was found a month after the incident. He was found in 45 feet of water near the timber in the lake. Jones was found not too far from where Wilson was found a month earlier. The authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of either of them. The two were set to marry on March 14.