Veteran Philadelphia 76ers point guard Kyle Lowry rarely sees action in the 2025-26 NBA season, but on a special night on Wednesday, he got the nod to take the floor against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

After all, Wednesday is his day, as he celebrates his 40th birthday.

With a win virtually in the 76ers' bag, Lowry checked in to the contest, sending fans inside the building and online into a frenzy.

It got even wilder when the six-time NBA All-Star drained a 3-pointer to put the finishing touches on the game with just over 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

And here are some of the reactions from fans on social media to Lowry's appearance in the game — and his 3-pointer down the stretch of the Sixers' 157-137 victory.

“KYLE LOWRY THREE POINTER ON HIS 40TH BIRTHDAY 🎉 GOOD NIGHT!” a fan said.

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“Kyle Lowry buries a three on his 40th birthday and everyone goes nuts. Forgot what fun nights in this arena are like.,” another social media user commented.

“I can’t help but get excited when Kyle Lowry checks into the game,” a different comment read.

Via another commenter: “Ok seeing the bench celebrate with Kyle Lowry after that 3 warmed my heart.”

Lowry is on a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and Paul George led the way for Philadelphia. Coming back from an injury absence, Embiid dropped 35 points on 12-for-17 shooting with seven assistsa nd six rebounds, while George, back from a 25-game suspension, produced 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting with six 3-pointers, six rebounds and four assists.