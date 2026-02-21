With the departure of Clinton Portis, DeSean Jackson is tapping into another NFL star to lead the running back room. On Friday, FootballScoop’s Scott Roussel reported that Steve Broussard is set to become the new running backs coach.

Like Portis, Broussard was a standout running back in the NFL. He played four seasons each with the Falcons and the Seahawks, serving as a pivotal member of each roster. He then finished his career playing one season with both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

After his time in the NFL, he joined the coaching ranks and has stayed in the coaching profession for the past 20 seasons. His area of expertise has been at the high school level, leading as a head coach and also an offensive coordinator. At the college level, he's been a running back and receivers coach at schools such as UCLA, Arizona State, and his alma mater, Washington State.

Broussard joins Delaware State after two seasons as the running backs coach at Cal Poly. Broussard will have big shoes to fill, as Portis presided over arguably the best running team in the FCS. Delaware State finished the season number one in the FCS in rushing yardage with 291.2 yards per game. The run game was led by the running back duo of Marquis Gillis and James Jones; however, both Gillis and Jones departed the program via the transfer portal this offseason.

Broussard will now have to figure out how to continue the dominant offensive attack with the new players who are part of the system. But Broussard's hire certainly shows that he could be able to crack the formula for another season of success for the Hornets.