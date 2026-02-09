A city official is pushing for funding to build a new stadium for Jackson State. In comments obtained by WPLT, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes urged Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, as well as school officials, to work together to build a new stadium. Stokes isn't only talking about football in his push to get a new stadium built for the Tigers. He also believes that it will help in the construction of a comprehensive cancer center by the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

“Governor do your job. Give Jackson State this new stadium so we can have the cancer center built right,” Stokes said. “It will be built right now where the stadium sits… We do not need to shortcut this cancer center. People are getting sick every day…Jackson State: ask for your new stadium. Stand up. And let’s do it together and build a new Jackson, Mississippi.”

The push comes as new details emerge regarding the intersection of JSU’s athletic future and the state’s healthcare infrastructure. According to a November investigation by the Clarion-Ledger, the 75-year-old Veterans Memorial Stadium has become a financial burden, losing nearly $1.5 million in operating costs since 2019. Despite JSU consistently leading the FCS in attendance, the aging facility requires constant, costly repairs just to remain functional. Stokes argues that instead of pouring money into a failing structure, the state should pivot toward a “land-swap” strategy.

“The cancer center is a step in the right direction for the state of Mississippi, for the city of Jackson and for Jackson State University,” Stokes said in a 2025 quote obtained by the Clarion-Ledger.

The logic behind the move is rooted in a 2011 state law (House Bill 1158), which dictates that if Jackson State vacates the stadium, the property would likely revert to UMMC. This would clear the way for UMMC’s proposed $250 million cancer center, a project Mayor John Horhn recently revealed has already raised $60 million in philanthropic gifts, including a massive $25 million donation from Sandy and John Black.