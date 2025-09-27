Although Sacred Heart ultimately defeated DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets 35-31, the game will likely be remembered for a questionable early penalty that led to quarterback Kaiden Bennett's removal and became a major talking point.

Following a rushing touchdown by Bennett, he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating with fans and not giving the referee the ball in a prompt fashion. He was ejected, leaving Hornet's backup quarterback Jayden Sauray to step in. Bennett was making his presence felt early, as he completed his only thrown pass as well as 2 carries for 44 yards.

Sauray was effective and nearly led Delaware State to victory. He finished the game throwing for 207 yards and one touchdown on 12/18 passing. He found former Oregon wideout Ryan Pellum Taylor for a 75-yard touchdown reception that put Delaware State up 28-17 with 5:39 to go in the second quarter. A field goal by Patrick Fisher-Butler put the Hornets up 31-17. But then, Sacred Heart went on a run.

Sacred Heart narrowed the lead to 31-20 as the second quarter came to an end. The rally intensified in the third quarter. With 3:17 remaining, the Pioneers pulled within three points, 31-28, when Jack Snyder connected with Jason Palmieri for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Sacred Heart successfully completed the two-point conversion with a pass from Snyder to Tyler Picinic.

In the fourth quarter, Sacred Heart completed the comeback and took the lead. At the 6:44 mark, Jack Snyder threw his second touchdown pass to Jason Palmieri, this time for 6 yards. The go-ahead score capped a sustained 15-play, 55-yard drive that consumed 7:19. The successful extra point kick by Matt Kling gave Sacred Heart the final 35-31 lead.

WIth the win, Sacred Heart improves to 4-1 and beat both Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans and DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets. Now, the Hornets gear up to play Monmouth on October 4th at 1 PM EST.