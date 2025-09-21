For the past week, Michael Vick has been linked as a wildcard candidate for the open Virginia Tech coaching job. While he isn't likely to get the job and downplayed the speculation, there is no doubt that Vick is attracting a lot of attention as the college football world looks to see how he adjusts to the pressure of being a first year head coach.

Unfortunately, Vick's Norfolk State Spartans lost a narrow game to Sacred Heart in a game that had many promising moments. Otto Khuns once again had a masterful game that shows why he clearly deserved to be QB1 for the Spartans. He finished the game with 340 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception on 27/41 passing. The running back room, led by Ke'von King, finished the game with 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts. There were moments where it appeared that the offense was doing enough to keep Sacred Heart at bay and earn the win. But the Pioneers kept fighting.

They had an incredibly proficient running attack, rushing the ball 51 times for 295 yards. Sacred Heart star Mitchell Summers rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries as Jack Snyder brought in two touchdowns and Trey Eberhart hauled in one. Sacred Heart's proficient running game helped them dominate the time of possession and dictate the flow of the game

The fourth quarter was where the game hit a fever pitch, as the Spartans looked to battle back from a 24-14 deficit. Norfolk State started the fourth quarter with a bang, as Kevon King broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run with 11:40 left on the clock. The run brought the score to 24-21.

However, Sacred Heart answered back. Jack Snyder scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 5:32 remaining in the game, ending a 5-play, 49-yard drive. Matt Kling's extra point was good, extending the Pioneers' lead to 31-21. Norfolk State refused to give up, and with 3:55 left in the game, quarterback Otto Kuhns connected with DreSean Kendrick for a 29-yard touchdown pass. After the successful PAT, the score was 31-28.

The Spartans had a chance, as they forced the Pioneers to punt the ball and were in position to get a game-tying field goal. But, ultimately, Evan Helfrich's 42-yard field goal was no good, and the Spartans lost a heartbreaker in which they found themselves as the more balanced and well-rounded team.

Michael Vick and Norfolk State look to regroup before facing off against Wagner on Saturday at 12 PM EST.