The DeSean Jackson-led Delaware State Hornets are rolling to start the season, as they beat Bowie State 36-14 on Saturday afternoon. It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Hornets, who never trailed in the game.

They quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead with just 12 minutes and four seconds left in the first quarter. The scoring started with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Bennett to Phillippe Wesley, followed by a 58-yard run from NyGhee Lolley.

A few minutes later, Bowie State responded with a touchdown of their own, an 8-yard pass from Malakai Anthony to Antoine Banks. This brought the Bulldogs within a touchdown of tying the game. However, Delaware State then put together a scoring run that ultimately put the game out of reach, securing a dominant win for DeSean Jackson and the Hornets.

Article Continues Below

Kaiden Bennett finished the game with a strong performance, throwing for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-29 passing. On the ground, James Jones led the running backs with 101 yards on 8 attempts. NyGhee Lolley also contributed with a rushing touchdown on his 58-yard run. Kaiden Bennett added a rushing touchdown of his own, finishing with 36 yards on six attempts.

Thus far, Delaware State has shown tremendous promise for the team they look to become as they head into conference play. They have solid quarterback play from Bennett, and the running back room has a lot of depth with several talented players who are threats out of the backfield.

Delaware State is set to travel to St. Francis on September 20th with kickoff at 1 p.m. The St. Francis game is the first of three away games before their Homecoming on October 11th.