Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson looks set to build out his coaching staff, as 247 Sports reporter Brad Stainbrook reports that Cleveland Browns staffer Nemo Washington is set to become the Hornets offensive coordinator. Jackson has been tight-lipped about the members of his new coaching staff, but now a clearer picture is emerging of the impact he plans to make in his first year on the job.

Washington, an HBCU graduate, earned his Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Bowie State University. As a freshman quarterback at Bowie State in 2015, he threw for 992 yards and 12 touchdowns before injuries ended his playing career. While working as a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs, he worked closely with Amir Hall. Hall was a standout quarterback for Bowie State University leading Bowie State to immense success.

He also served as the wide receivers coach at Bowie State. Under his guidance, Washington and the Bulldog offense led the CIAA with an impressive 39.7 points per game. The team secured a playoff spot after winning the CIAA Championship and achieving the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season.

After stops at West Virginia State and Bowie, Nemo Washington became the offensive coordinator at Wheeling University for three seasons. Under his leadership, the team set multiple program records, including its first-ever 1,000-yard rusher, Sy Alli, in 2021. The offense also averaged 30.5 points per game in 2022.

Washington spent the past few seasons as part of Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff through the Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellowship. In his first year, he worked closely with the running backs before shifting to assist with the tight ends alongside new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Now, he's prepared to rejoin the HBCU ranks as he looks to work alongside DeSean Jackson and assistant coach Travis Clark. Jackson has worked to revamp the roster, signing Antonio Gates Jr., the son of Antonio Gates Sr. Most notably, Jackson landed the highest-rated recruit in the history of Delaware State per Rivals in Jadyn Robinson.