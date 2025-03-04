The family of Angie Stone has released a statement following her untimely passing this weekend. Stone was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning before getting into a fatal car accident.

“It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B Singer Angie Stone along with her extended family want to thank you all for your love and well wishes at what is an extremely difficult time,” the statement, obtained by 11Alive read. “Angie was an example for Black women and girls everywhere, Angie also loved and championed Black Men with her number one hit entitled ‘Brotha.' Angie Stone believed in giving back to her fans and the community with her Foundation, ‘Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone Foundation.' She lived and died doing what she loved most which was music. Her love of God and her faith led her to have a deep desire to share her belief in God and bring more people to Christ.”

According to a news release from the Alabama Highway Patrol, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van overturned on Interstate 65 around 4:25 a.m. on Saturday. It was then struck by a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia truck driven by a 33-year-old Texas man. All passengers in the van survived, except for Stone.

Angie Stone’s musical journey began with The Sequence, the first all-female group to sign with Sugar Hill Records. From 1979 to 1985, the group released three albums and their iconic track “Funk You Up,” which has been widely sampled by artists such as Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

Stone then went on to have a storied musical career that helped establish the R&B subgenre Neo-Soul. She had several hits that broke ground in the musical world such as “Wish I Didn't Miss You” and “Brotha.” Stone received three nominations for Grammy Awards in her career and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000 and 2004.

She also had a career as a media personality, appearing in various TV shows and movies as well as being a main cast member in Season 2 and Season 3 of TV One's R&B Divas: Atlanta. In her transition to acting, Stone worked with Beyonce on the movie The Fighting Temptations in 2003. In the film, Stone played the role of “Alma” while Beyoncé played the role of “Lilly”.