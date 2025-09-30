It appears that the highly anticipated Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State game location has once again become a source of confusion. After months of speculation, the location of the “Georgia Football Classic” has moved from being definitively played at the Mercedes-Benz Dome, home of the Atlanta Falcons, to a location in Atlanta that is not at an NFL stadium, per Vaughn Wilson of HBCU Gameday. This also could very well mean that the game could return to Mississippi Valley State's home arena.

“If Mercedes-Benz Stadium does not host the game, Mississippi Valley State may return the contest to Itta Bena. Either way, the Delta Devils and FAMU Rattlers are scheduled to meet in a key SWAC showdown,” said Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday in his latest report.

In August, Florida A&M alumnus and HBCU Gameday reporter Vaughn Wilson published an article detailing several areas of concern. Wilson noted that Mississippi Valley State fans who called the ticket office were met with uncertainty. Florida A&M did not yet have concrete details about ticket sales either, and was directed to contact Mississippi Valley State athletics directly about the details, as they are listed as the home team.

“However, when fans began calling the MVSU ticket office, they were met with uncertainty. A representative said details about the event were still ‘forthcoming.' Further questions revealed that the department had no knowledge of the specifics for the proposed Atlanta game,” Wilson said.

It was also noted that the game between the two SWAC East competitors did not appear on the official events calendar for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website.

“Seeking confirmation from the venue, we contacted Mercedes-Benz Stadium directly. Their published events schedule for late 2025 through 2026 did not list the MVSU vs. FAMU game. The absence of the matchup from one of the nation’s premier football venues raises doubts about whether the event was truly confirmed, even though the Celebration Bowl isn’t listed either.”

But, a week later, the Atlanta clash appeared to be confirmed per a press release issued by 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, Georgia Football Classic LLC, and Discover DeKalb.

“The Georgia Football Classic will be one of metro Atlanta’s most highly-anticipated events, providing opportunities for everyone to enjoy the traditions and excitement surrounding the football game,” 100 Black Men of DeKalb County president Troy Vincent said in the statement. “This event brings our communities together to celebrate and share in the culture, sportsmanship, and richness of metro Atlanta and its rich HBCU culture.”

But it now appears that the location is again up in the air as the game is only days away.