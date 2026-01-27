Florida A&M announced the schedule for the 2026 football season on Monday. The slate of games features several interesting matchups to start the season that surely will grab the attention of the HBCU football world.

Quinn Gray starts his first season at the helm of his alma mater with a game against his former team, as Albany State is set to travel to Tallahassee to play Florida A&M on August 29th. While FAMU has won their previous two matchups against the Division II competitors in 2022 as well as 2025, Albany State put up interesting showings in both games. Last year, Gray's Rams led Florida A&M 14-10 before former head coach James Colzie III was able to rally his team to a 33-25 victory. Gray served as Albany State's head coach for the previous three seasons, winning an SIAC championship while also leading the team to 12 wins and an impressive run to the regional final in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The next week, on September 6th, the Rattlers face off in what could be a Celebration Bowl preview in the Orange Blossom Classic. The Rattlers will face off against Chennis Berry and the South Carolina State Bulldogs, who are the reigning two-time MEAC Champions and the winner of the 2025 Celebration Bowl. Gray and Berry have history, as Berry beat Gray's Albany State team 47-10 in the 2023 SIAC championship when he was the coach of Benedict College. Berry also serves as an interesting proof of concept for Gray, who looks to bring his Division II success to the Division I level in the same way that Berry did with South Carolina State in the 2024 season.

Article Continues Below

After a trip to Miami on September 10th, Florida A&M restarts a highly anticipated and popular rivalry with Tennessee State. Tennessee State and Florida A&M were mainstays in the Atlanta Football Classic as they faced off against each other from 1998 to 2010. Tennessee State’s last matchup against Florida A&M was a victory in 2017, as they won 24-13 and have beaten the Rattlers in the past six matchups.

Notable games on the SWAC schedule include trips to Alabama State and Jackson State on back-to-back weekends on October 10th and October 17th, as well as Southern University making the trip to Tallahassee to face the Rattlers on October 31st. They then close out the season looking to avenge last season's loss to Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic.