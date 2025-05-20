As Marva Johnson moves closer to becoming the next university president of Florida A&M University, a student leader is seemingly being punished for his actions of protest. Per the Tallahassee Democrat, political science student Elijah Hooks says that he's he is facing suspension and potential loss of housing after receiving a May 14 email from the university's Division of Student Affairs. May 14th is the same day of a key rally that opposed Johnson's candidacy.

According to Hook's understanding of the email and the letter, his suspension could affect his campus housing, class registration, and involvement in campus activities. This includes a request for him to resign from his role as Student Body Attorney General for the Student Government Association.

Hooks has made several moves in opposition to Johnson, such as launching a petition that opposed her candidacy that garnered tens of thousands of signatures and being a key organizer of the May 14th rally at Will Packer Amphitheater that featured Will Packer himself. In the days leading up to the Board of Trustees vote, Packer made several public denouncements of Johnson and used the rally to further push for support of the university community against her.

However, Johnson was eventually voted in by the Board of Trustees in an 8-4 vote, awaiting final confirmation by the Florida Board of Governor's to officially become president. Hooks spoke during public comments before the vote but was eventually ushered away. According to his comments to the Tallahassee Democrat, Hooks explained that he attended the meeting because the suspension details in the email were unclear. He stated that he had informed FAMU authorities of his intention to attend and received approval to speak during the public comment period.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat's report, William E. Hudson Jr., FAMU's vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, stated on May 16 that the communication sent to Hooks was unrelated to his participation in the protest but was instead tied to an ongoing matter. Hudson wouldn't speak further, noting that student privacy guidelines.