It was another intriguing offseason for Aaron Rodgers, that is, before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback did hint at retiring before making his decision but ultimately wanted to play at least one season in Pittsburgh. Team legend Terry Bradshaw offered Rodgers some advice, and on Saturday, the future Hall of Famer responded.

Bradshaw, who is 76 years old, seems to believe that Aaron Rodgers should have chosen to retire rather than sign with the Steelers. Analyst Kyle Brandt revealed Terry Bradshaw's advice during a sit-down interview with Rodgers.

“Stay in California; chew on bark; and whisper to the Gods.”

The 41-year-old quarterback responded to the advice. Although Rodgers praised Bradshaw for being a legend of the game, the new Steelers quarterback claimed that, like media members and personalities around the league, he doesn't know him personally.

“Well, I whisper to the Gods every single day,” said Aaron Rodgers. “I've known Terry for a long time, being a part of Fox. Terry's a legend; he's an absolute legend. He won four Super Bowls; he's had a legendary career in the media.

“But Terry, like a lot of people, doesn't know me. So he's got an idea of what he thinks about me based on what I've done, the documentary, what I said, darkness retreat, whatever the hell you want to talk about. I'd love to get to know Terry on a deeper level.”

“If he gave me a chance to get to know him, then we'd have a good friendship because, for me, I have nothing but the utmost amount of respect for what the greats have done,” continued Aaron Rodgers. “They laid the foundation for us to be able to play in this great game, to be paid like kings, and to carry on the tradition of excellence.”

Terry Bradshaw said Aaron Rodgers should: “Stay in California, chew on bark, and whisper to the gods.” Here is the new Steelers QB’s response pic.twitter.com/hUxYmH6Fle — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers went on to praise numerous legendary quarterbacks. So although the four-time MVP disagrees with Bradshaw, he certainly respects the Steelers' Hall of Famer for what he did in his NFL career.