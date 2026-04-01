The New York Mets needed some big changes after last September's collapse. They watched Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz walk in favor of a new group of players. That includes Luis Robert Jr, who the Mets traded for from the Chicago White Sox. New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported that it took a while for the two sides to land on Luisangel Acuña as the return.

Heyman: Before the White Sox agreed to Luisangel Acuña for Luis Robert, they asked for Brett Baty. Mets said no. Mets offered Mark Vientos. White Sox said no.https://t.co/44Pl5YIgl7 pic.twitter.com/U3QLN72KLn — The Mets Newsletter (@metsnewsletter) March 31, 2026

“The White Sox understandably tried in talks for the emerging Brett Baty, who looked back then like he might be the odd man out in Queens. But the Mets quickly rebuffed that. Figuring a diminishing role for Mark Vientos, the Mets offered Vientos before renewing the deadline proposal. The South Siders preferred Acuña to Vientos since they weren't looking for a hit-first righty batter,” Heyman reported.

The Mets ended up parting with Acuña to get Robert, who has played centerfield to start the season. That was a disastrous position for the Mets last season, and he has already energized the lineup with offense. Baty has drawn in at first base and right field, while Vientos made his season debut Tuesday as the designated hitter.

Robert hit a walk-off home run in his second game with the Mets, clinching a series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Injuries have been a serious concern for the former Rookie of the Year, so New York has prioritized time off for him early in the season. When he got a day off on Monday, Carson Benge played centerfield.

The Mets traded for Robert and new ace Freddy Peralta, signed Bo Bichette, and put Benge on the roster to start the season. They made the changes, but now they have to prove they were the right ones. That includes Baty, who was deemed too valuable to trade.