In a statement released on Thursday morning, Fort Valley State announced the initial findings of the investigation into hazing involving members of the Blue Machine Marching Band. Per the statement, local authorities have concluded their investigation and have evidence that supports the charge of hazing and have made arrests.

The statement is below.

“The City of Fort Valley Police Department has concluded its criminal investigation regarding the FVSU Blue Machine Marching Band and has found sufficient evidence to support charges of hazing. As a result, arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The University is engaged in an independent administrative investigation in accordance with FVSU policy, USG policy and the Stop Campus Hazing Act. The ongoing process is comprehensive and involves additional steps beyond the investigation. Until the process is complete, the band will remain under suspension and will not perform this weekend.

We understand the seriousness of this situation and the impact it has on our community, particularly during Homecoming season. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all our students and the entire Wildcat community.

We will provide additional updates as necessary as the internal investigation progresses.”

Last Thursday, only days before the start of homecoming festivities, Fort Valley State suspended the Blue Machine Marching band pending a hazing investigation. The news was first reported by Carlos Stephens of WGXA via his Facebook account.

“Fort Valley State University has directed the Blue Machine Marching Band to suspend all activity, due to allegations of hazing. FVSU takes acts of hazing and allegations of hazing seriously and the matter is being investigated. The safety and well-being of our students and Wildcat community are always our top priority,” the statement announcing the suspension of the band.

Fort Valley State is currently celebrating its homecoming week, culminating with the homecoming football game versus Central State. The game will kickoff at 1 PM EST and will be broadcast on HBCU Go.