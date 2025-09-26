With only a few days before homecoming, Fort Valley State has suspended the Blue Machine Marching band pending a hazing investigation. The news was first reported by Carlos Stephens of WGXA via his Facebook account.

“JUST IN: Earlier today we received a tip about the Fort Valley State band being under investigation due to allegations of hazing. We reached to the university and here’s what they told us.

‘Fort Valley State University has directed the Blue Machine Marching Band to suspend all activity, due to allegations of hazing. FVSU takes acts of hazing and allegations of hazing seriously and the matter is being investigated. The safety and well-being of our students and Wildcat community are always our top priority. We cannot confirm if it will impact homecoming as it depends on the time of the investigation. At this time, no further details are available.'”

Per WGXA, the hazing investigation is being led by the institution's Office of Legal and Government Affairs. The office is led by Karin Vinson, a 2010 alumna of FVSU. Fort Valley State starts its homecoming festivities on Sunday with a Gospel Concert, concluding with the annual homecoming football game, where the Wildcats will face off against Central State.

The institution was also recently named the #1 Public HBCU in the state of Georgia for the 8th year in a row, ranking ahead of Savannah State and Albany State in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 rankings. Fort Valley State overall ranked 28 on the list.