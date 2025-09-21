n a game that felt like a homecoming, Fort Valley State had every opportunity to pull off a monumental upset against a Delta State Statesmen with a tradition of winning out of the Gulf South Conference. The energy in the stadium was electric for this afternoon's home opener, with a passionate crowd and an engaged student section creating the perfect atmosphere for a landmark victory. However, what started as a dominant performance ultimately unraveled due to a series of critical mistakes and questionable coaching decisions, leaving many to question if the team's talent is being properly utilized.

The first half was all Fort Valley. The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead, with the defense stifling the Statesmen offense and a special teams unit that proved to be a game-changer. Following a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Don Hudson to Alex Henton, the Wildcats special teams delivered a stunning play. Late in the second quarter, they blocked a Delta State field goal attempt, and Darnell Stephens scooped up the ball, returning it for a touchdown.

The Statesmen appeared to be their own worst enemy. They were undisciplined, racking up ridiculous penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, roughing the passer, and late hits. In total, Delta State was accessed with 11 penalties for a staggering 121 yards. The penalites themselves almost put Fort Valley State in a position for victory, with advantageous field position and successful Delta State defensive stands blown up by penalties that gave the Wildcat offensive drives new life. Delta States two quarterbacks Cole Kirk and Garrett Ames, while both adept pocket passer, was being deployed in designed runs that were clearly not in his wheelhouse, further hindering their offensive flow.

Despite their own issues, Fort Valley's coaching staff, led by Marlon Watson, made decisions that puzzled many. The most notable issue was the quarterback play. Don Hudson, who had been effective in the first half, continued to roll out the pocket at inopportune times. He made himself a runner repetedly, finishing the game rushing 16 times for 46 yards. This limited his ability to diagnose the defense and make downfield throws, showcasing his legs more than his arm. This dangerous tendency came to a head in the third quarter when Hudson, instead of sliding after a run, tried to gain an extra yard and was hit hard by a Delta State defender. He was knocked out of the game and did not return.

The backup quarterback, Jai'que Hart, then came in and continued the exact same pattern of rolling out and not staying in the pocket to make easy reads to keep the offense rolling. While the offensive line had it's faults in the game , giving up six sacks between Hudson and Hart, there were plenty of good opportunities to sit back and make good reads but the rollouts negated that opportunity.

Delta State capitalized on every misstep. Davion Alston's 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Nick Clark's 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth gave Delta State a 14-13 lead. After Fort Valley briefly took a 16-14 lead with a late field goal from Rashdan Tebyasa, Delta State's Garrett Ames scored the game-winning touchdown with just 27 seconds left. With the game on the line, the Wildcats had a chance to win, but a bizarre timeout call by Watson while the clock was already stopped after an incomplete Delta State pass and a costly sack taken by the backup quarterback showed a profound lack of late-game execution.

While the loss is frustrating, it highlights a crucial point: this Fort Valley team has immense raw talent. The secondary is quick and athletic, and the special teams unit is arguably one of the best in the conference. The narrow losses to West Alabama and Clark Atlanta, followed by this self-inflicted defeat against Delta State, show a team that is overperforming in Watson's first year at the helm of the program and could truly be a darkhorse contender in the SIAC in the years to come.

As head coach Marlon Watson navigates his first season, the loss to Delta State serves as a harsh lesson. The team's potential is undeniable, and with a top-five talent pool in the conference, the wins should be coming. However, the game management and a refusal to adapt their offensive strategy signal that the Wildcat have to be down before they surge up in the conference.

Fort Valley State is set to play Tuskegee University on Saturday at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.