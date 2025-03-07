A Southern University alumnus and Omega Psi Phi member have been arrested in the hazing death of Caleb Wilson. According to a report by AP, Baton Rouge police have charged 23-year-old Caleb McCray with criminal hazing and manslaughter. His bond is set at $75,000 for the manslaughter charge and $25,000 for the hazing charge.

A source told WBRZ that during the unsanctioned event, pledges were made to stand in a single-file line. The first person in line was punched with a boxing glove and then ran to the back of the line, with the process repeating for each pledge. After being punched, Wilson ran to the back of the line but collapsed and began seizing.

The pledges reportedly didn’t have access to their phones, and it’s unclear if those supervising the ritual had theirs either. No 911 call was made. According to WBRZ’s source, 15 minutes passed before Wilson was taken by car to Baton Rouge General, where he was pronounced dead.

New information suggests that members of Omega Psi Phi at Southern University misled police about where Wilson’s death occurred during the ritual. Initially, they claimed Wilson and other pledges were at a park when the incident happened. However, sources now reveal the pledges were actually in a warehouse in Baton Rouge at the time.

During a Friday morning press conference on March 7, Chief TJ Morse stated that the case is classified as manslaughter, as there was no intent to kill, but a death occurred during the commission of another felony—criminal hazing. District Attorney Hillar Moore announced that two additional individuals will face misdemeanor hazing charges.

Chief Morse shared that over a dozen people were interviewed regarding the incident. However, it remains unclear whether those who provided false information about what happened to Wilson will face charges, as the investigation is ongoing.