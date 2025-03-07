As the investigation into the death of HBCU student Caleb Wilson at Southern University continues, ten people may face charges. This new revelation comes as more information has been revealed about the hazing ritual that led to Wilson's death, per an investigative report by WBRZ.

A source told WBRZ that during the unsanctioned event, pledges were made to stand in a single-file line. The first person in line was punched with a boxing glove and then ran to the back of the line, with the process repeating for each pledge. After being punched, Wilson ran to the back of the line but collapsed and began seizing.

The pledges reportedly did not have access to their phones, and it's unclear if those overseeing the ritual had theirs. No 911 call was made. According to WBRZ's source, 15 minutes passed before Wilson was placed in a car and taken to Baton Rouge General, where he was pronounced dead.

New details reveal that members of Omega Psi Phi at Southern University allegedly lied to police about the location of Williams' death during a ritual. Initially, it was reported that Wilson and other pledges were at a park when the incident occurred. However, sources now indicate that the pledges were actually in a warehouse in Baton Rouge at the time.

According to WBRZ, a source revealed that eight to ten people could face arrest in connection with Wilson's death. However, District Attorney Hillar Moore stated that only one fraternity member has cooperated by coming in for questioning. The remaining members have hired lawyers and declined to answer any questions.

On Tuesday, Southern University released a statement about the incident, formally pausing membership intake for all Greek organizations on campus. The statement is below:

“Southern University and A&M College continues to hold in our thoughts the family and loved ones of Caleb Wilson. We are deeply saddened by the reports of actions that led to his unfortunate and unnecessary loss of life.

The University is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of this beloved student. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action. The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice.

Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University. The well-being of our students is a part of our mission to provide an extraordinary education for thousands of students. We support punishment to the fullest extent of the law for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from safely and successfully matriculating at Southern.”