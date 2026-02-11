The Saint Augustine’s University Board of Trustees has announced a new institutional vision focused on stability, sustainability, and renewal following the university’s successful effort to regain and secure its accreditation. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the Raleigh-based HBCU, as board leaders outlined plans to strengthen governance, stabilize finances, and chart a renewed path forward after a period of uncertainty. University officials say the vision is designed to ensure long-term viability while reaffirming the institution’s academic mission and historic legacy.

“Saint Augustine’s University has taken meaningful steps to strengthen governance, institutional leadership, and strategic planning,” said Sophie Gibson, chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are building a board with the experience and discipline required for this moment. Our focus is on restoring stability, rebuilding trust, and positioning SAU for sustainable success. We welcome continued engagement from our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, faith partners, community leaders, institutional partners, and supporters as we work together to secure a strong future for this historic institution.”

The effort is being led by Gibson, who is the first woman in the university’s history to serve as chair of the Board of Trustees. Over the past several months, the board has worked to implement reforms aimed at producing measurable and lasting results. As part of that effort, new board members with expertise in finance, higher education administration, organizational leadership, and institutional transformation have been added to support the university’s current and long-term initiatives.

In December, the board appointed Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson as interim president of Saint Augustine’s University. Her appointment strengthens the board’s strategic direction by ensuring experienced leadership is in place to guide the institution through its recovery and renewal phase.

Following the restoration of its accreditation, Saint Augustine’s has resumed normal operations. Virtual classes for students began on January 14, and academic programs and student services have returned without disruption. The university’s main priorities include protecting academic continuity, maintaining accreditation, and ensuring students can progress toward degree completion.

The university has also enlisted financial, institutional, and advisory partners to assist with comprehensive fiscal stabilization efforts and long-term sustainability planning.