An HBCU basketball player was tragically killed in a shooting on a Nashville, Tennessee Highway. According to a report by WBBJ, Fisk University student-athlete Andre Bell was traveling with two friends in a white Nissan Sentra. A dark Sedan pulled beside them in the left lane, and gunfire started. Bell was struck in the head and was eventually treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Fisk University released a statement announcing the passing of Bell and extending condolences. The release featured a comment from Fisk University basketball coach Jeremiah Crutcher, who spoke highly of his former player.

“Today, we lost a leader on and off the basketball court. Andre ‘Dre', a young, bright, and gentle young man, was unfairly snatched from this world. He was a dominant force on the Fisk University Men’s Basketball team, but he was most remembered for his infectious smile, loving personality, and unique ability to always bring warmth to a room. We now have a deep absence in our program, but more importantly, we have a deep pain in our hearts. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and unwavering prayers are with his family and the little kids in his family and in Nashville who looked up to him. With respect to the family’s privacy, no additional statements will be provided from the University at this time.”

Fisk Athletic Director Valencia Jordan added, “Our Fisk Athletics family is absolutely devastated by the news that one of our own has been taken from us in a senseless act of violence. Andre Bell, a scholar and beloved, integral part of our Men’s Basketball program, was headed back to campus after volunteering to help with our Fisk University gymnastics meet when this tragic incident occurred. Our hearts go out to his family at this most difficult time. We will stand with them and support them in every way possible. We are a family that learns, loves, plays, and prays together and will continue to do so. Counseling is being provided for our team of athletes who are understandably heartbroken.”

Bell was a sophomore business major starting his second semester. He was a small forward for the Fisk University basketball team, standing at 6'4″. He most recently played in Fisk's 97-67 victory over Rust College.