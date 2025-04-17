Fisk University gymnast Morgan Price continues to add to her historic gymnastics' legacy. During the 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, she won first place in all four individual events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. She also won the all-around national championship title at the event.

“I’ve dedicated so much effort to these moments,” Price said after her victory. “I just wanted to go out there, give it my all, and perform as I usually do. It feels amazing to see everything align.”

Price scored 9.900 for floor exercise, 9.8625 for balance beam, 9.850 for uneven bars, and 9.825 for vault. She tied with Texas Women’s gymnast Kaitlyn Hoiland on uneven bars. For the second season in a row, Price was the 2025 USA Gymnastics All-Around Champion. She has made history as the first HBCU gymnast to win two national titles and earn a perfect score of 10.0 in a routine in the same year.

Price became the first gymnast from an HBCU to win the 2024 USA Collegiate National Title in West Chester, Pennsylvania, last season. Additionally, Kyrstin Johnson, a former gymnast from Talladega University, became the first HBCU gymnast to win a gold medal after winning the vault and placing third in the same all-around competition.

Even Olympic gold medalists have Price on their radar. Last year during an interview with Black Sports Insiders, gold medalist Jordan Chiles shared that she would have attended an HBCU if gymnastics programs were available before she committed to UCLA. She also expressed her admiration for Price and the Fisk gymnastics team.

“Just seeing what she did going viral for all the things…records and all the stuff that she was doing last season. Amazing. Like, she's honestly, she's a talented, gifted athlete, and I can't wait to see what Fisk has [in store] for 2025,” Chiles said about Price in a December 2024 interview with Kyle T. Mosely of Black Sports Insiders.