HBCU cultural legend Lee Fobbs has passed away at the age of 75. Fobbs had over a four-decade career in coaching across various levels, making his name in HBCU football with Grambling State. He started his football journey as a running back for Grambling State under legendary head coach Eddie G. Robinson. He was among the best players on Robinson’s teams in the early 1970s, earning All-SWAC and All-American honors in his senior year. He graduated from the institution with a health and physical education degree in 1973.

He then went on to embark on a journey to play in the NFL. Fobbs was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft, selected with the 190th pick in the eighth round. He ultimately went on to play professionally in the Canadian Football League and the USFL. He then went on to embark on the most significant part of his football career as a football coach.

He served as a graduate assistant under Eddie G. Robinson in 1976 as he earned his master’s degree in sports administration. He then went on to make history by rising through the ranks and becoming an assistant at programs such as Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, and Kansas, as well as for Southern. Alongside Grambling, he saw his first opportunity to be a head coach in HBCU football with North Carolina A&T from 2006 to 2008. He finished his coaching career as a running back coach at Grambling State.

There, he served on the staff of his son, Broderick Fobbs. Fobbs followed in the footsteps of his father, leading Grambling to several successful seasons, including a Celebration Bowl victory in 2016, beating North Carolina Central 10-9.