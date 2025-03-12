The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is returning to Howard University for the 3rd year in a row. With the goal to “Elevate Future Storytellers” the festival has added its new Global Impact category for participants to submit films. Submissions opened March 5 and will be accepted through August 28.

The festival's reach is increased through the Global Impact category, which draws from the rich storytelling tradition of 54 different countries. Now that content from culturally diverse filmmakers is readily available on Netflix, OkayAfrica, the BBC, and other popular streaming services, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is well-positioned to expand its pipeline for partnerships with foreign production firms. Productions shot abroad are required for aspiring “auteurs” to be eligible for the Global Impact category.

Last year, more than 250 films were submitted to the festival. Students could enter films in the following categories: short, feature, mobile, documentary, and animation.

“The 2025 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is our most ambitious yet, as we open the challenge and festival to international young filmmakers,” said Sheila Eldridge, Festival Founder and CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting. “These global perspectives add indelible value to the HBCU creative community.”

The festival has been making waves since its inaugural year in 2023. During the festival’s opening night, they screened the George C. Wolfe film, Rustin. The producers of the film, Barack and Michelle Obama, surprised attendees during the talkback segment at the end of the film. Last year, Power star Naturi Naughton-Lewis joined the festival as the keynote speaker. She spoke on power, passion, perseverance, and navigating her career over the years.

In addition to elevating upcoming storytellers, this year's festival will place an even greater focus on different voices. For young filmmakers, the new Global Impact category broadens their creative horizons by bringing in a global perspective. In addition to educating and empowering, the 2025 HBCU First Look Film Festival programming will act as a springboard for future partnerships between leading HBCU industry alumni and the youthful creative community motivated by their achievements.