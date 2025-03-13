Alabama State University quarterback Andrew Body is the newest member of the Beta Zeta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Body and several other football players joined the fraternity this past weekend. He is number 31 on the line and was given the name “BodyRocks.” The Beta Zeta Chapter was the first Kappa Alpha Psi chapter chartered in the state of Alabama.

The former Texas Southern quarterback committed to Alabama State last year. Body is currently recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic. The injury caused him to miss the remainder of the 2024. Body underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery last year and is currently undergoing rehabilitation and physical therapy. During the Orange Blossom Classic, he was the SWAC’s leading rusher with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns during Week 1.

Body previously injured the same shoulder in 2022 while playing for Texas Southern against Alabama A&M. The 6-foot-1 quarterback from Corpus Christi, Texas, had been a key player for the Tigers before transferring to Alabama State. Over three seasons with Texas Southern, Body amassed 2,839 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 222 of 383 passes with a 57.9% completion rate. He also rushed for 867 yards and five touchdowns.

A source close to Body says that he is healing ahead of schedule but still requires more rehab. Following the procedure, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. affectionately referred to him as “Coach Body,” and he continued to be heavily active with the Hornets football team for the remainder of the season. With multiple starting quarterbacks following his and O'Brien's injuries, he was instrumental in helping Alabama State handle the difficulties.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated was founded on January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University by ten college students. Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest existing Black Greek letter fraternity, and the first intercollegiate fraternity incorporated as a national body. Notable members include Montell Jordan, Smokie Norful, Bill Russell, Arthur Ashe, and Tavis Smiley.