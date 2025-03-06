HBCU star Carson Vinson was the only HBCU player invited to the 2025 NFL Combine this year and he certainly made his mark in his monumental opportunity to impress NFL scouts. The Alabama A&M offensive lineman posted a 5.12-second time in the 40-yard dash, with a 10-yard split of 1.80 seconds, ranking 10th fastest in that round. He recorded a 28.5-inch vertical jump, and a 9'3″ broad jump, and completed the cone drill in 7.51 seconds.

His performance adds to the impressive resume that he's building, which could lead to him hearing his name called come the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Starting all 48 games during his college career at left tackle, his contributions helped the Bulldogs top the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) in total offense (444.5 yards per game) and passing offense (260.5 yards per game).

The Bulldogs also ranked third in rushing offense with 184.0 yards per game. Vinson stands out with an impressive 89% overall offensive line grade, 61 total knockdowns, and just one sack allowed across the season, showcasing his ability to dominate elite competition.

Vinson is in a perfect position to change a concerning trend that has presented itself in the past few years with HBCU players in the NFL Draft. After consecutive years of having at least one HBCU player selected, the 2021 and 2024 NFL Draft featured no HBCU players being taken off the board.

While several were afforded training camp invites and signed as undrafted free agents, the trend of NFL teams expending draft capital to draft HBCU players has decreased, a worrying trend for both HBCU football fans and the players looking to take their talents to the big leagues.

Perhaps Vinson can be the player that pushes through, similar to how Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden was in 2023 as the only HBCU player selected. But, only time will tell. Vinson is certainly putting himself in a perfect position to have a thriving career in professional football and it appears as if scouts are taking notice.