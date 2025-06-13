New Jersey sprinter Amira Washington has committed to the Howard University Bison swim team for 2026–2027. Her choice enhances the program's rising national prominence and fortifies the only HBCU with a Division I swim team.

At the moment, Washington is a senior at Red Bank Regional High School. Additionally, she trains at the Greater Monmouth County YMCA. Backstroke, butterfly, and the 50 and 100 freestyle are her main competitions. These are important sprinting techniques that complement Howard's competitive edge.

She achieved a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle at the 2025 YMCA Short Course Nationals. She participated in the YMCA Long Course Nationals in 2024, where she set records in the 50-meter free (28.20), 100-meter free (1:01.41), and 50-meter fly (28.77). In both the 50 fly and the 50 back, she advanced to the A-finals.

Her performances in high school have also been noteworthy. She took second in the 100 fly and won the 100 back at the Shore Conference Tournament in January 2025. Both races reset school records that previously carried her name and broke her personal best. She is among the best HBCU swim commits in her class because of her consistency in elite competitions.

Washington on her commitment to Howard University Swim:

“I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Howard University! I would like to thank God along with all my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through this journey and making my dream a reality. I’d also like to thank Coach Nic for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO BISON!!!”

Howard has made major strides as the only HBCU Division I swim team. For the first time in 30 years, the team made history by receiving championship rings at the Northeastern Conference back in 2023. Earlier this year the city of Eatonville presented the team with the key to the city for their historic season.

Only 43 points separated the Bison women from the winners in the 2025 Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships. Washington could have advanced to several A- and B-finals with her best short-course performances, which were 26.51 in the 50 fly, 56.59 in the 100 fly, 24.19 in the 50 free, and 53.00 in the 100 free.

This dedication is in line with a larger pattern in university sports. Elite Black athletes from all sports are increasingly selecting HBCUs as places where they may flourish both culturally and athletically, taking advantage of the distinctive campus atmosphere these schools provide. Washington’s commitment is another step in the direction of Coach Nic Askew's ongoing efforts to develop a robust recruiting pipeline at Howard.