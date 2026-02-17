Illinois is adding a former NFL player and HBCU head coach to its staff. The Fighting Illini have hired former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley to the staff as a running backs coach.

Wheatley spoke about the hire in a statement released by the program, saying, “I want to sincerely thank Coach Bielema for his trust, belief, and invitation to join his staff. Coach Bielema has built a culture defined by toughness, discipline, and accountability. To coach under a leader with his experience, vision, and championship pedigree is an absolute honor. To the Illini community, alumni, players, and fans, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve. I look forward to getting to work.”

Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema also expressed excitement for Wheatley joining the staff.

“Coach Wheatley is an accomplished coach with proven success in both the NFL and college football. Our program will benefit immediately from his experience as a running backs coach and head coach. He has been an outstanding player and coach in the Big Ten and has developed some of the top running backs in football. We are excited to welcome Coach Wheatley to Champaign.”

Wheatley brings a wealth of experience at every level of football. Most recently, he served as head coach at Division II Wayne State from 2023 to 2025 after previously leading Morgan State from 2019 to 2021. In between those head coaching stops, he returned to the NFL as running backs coach for the Denver Broncos in 2022.

He has built much of his coaching reputation around developing productive rushing attacks. During his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–18), Wheatley coached Leonard Fournette to a 1,000-yard season as Jacksonville finished the 2017 campaign ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards and advanced to the AFC Championship Game. Earlier NFL experience with the Buffalo Bills (2013–14) saw Wheatley oversee a backfield that ranked among the league’s top units, with C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson each producing strong seasons.

At the collegiate level, Wheatley coached running backs at Michigan from 2015 to 2016, helping the Wolverines to consecutive 10-win seasons and a Citrus Bowl victory. Prior to that, he developed three straight 1,000-yard rushers at Syracuse from 2010 to 2012.

Before entering coaching, Wheatley was one of Michigan’s most decorated athletes. A three-time All-Big Ten selection and the 1992 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, he rushed for 4,187 yards and 53 touchdowns in his collegiate career and earned Rose Bowl MVP honors following the 1993 season. He was selected 17th overall in the 1995 NFL Draft and went on to rush for 4,962 yards and 40 touchdowns across 10 professional seasons with the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.