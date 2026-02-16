After a 1-11 season, Michael Vick and Norfolk State have unveiled their 2026 recruiting class. The class features 18 high school recruits and 21 transfers, making it a significant roster overhaul for Vick as he approaches his second season.

A feature of Norfolk State's recruiting class of note is the number of players from Virginia. There are 13 Virginia natives joining the roster, with five players coming from Oscar Smith High School. Vick was also intentional in building upon the offensive line as well as the wide receiver room for the Spartans for a more consistent offensive attack. He also managed to bring in five FBS transfers, including Paul Billips II from North Carolina and Josiah Davis from the University of Florida.

Also, most interestingly, Vick has recruited four new quarterbacks: two high school quarterbacks and two transfer quarterbacks. This is notable as Vick faced an impromptu QB battle between longtime Spartan quarterback Otto Khuns and new transfer quarterback from the University of South Florida Israel Carter, which became a predominant storyline early in the season.

The full list of Norfolk State's 2026 recruits is below.

High School Recruits

NamePositionHometownPrevious School / High School
Quali PriceWRChesapeake, VAOscar Smith HS
Jaidyn MattisDLAquasco, MDThe St. James Academy
Reed HobbsOLGainesville, VAGainesville HS
Drean WallaceOG, OLChesapeake, VAOscar Smith HS
Keontae BumpersWRSuffolk, VANansemond River HS
Jason GallowayILBVirginia Beach, VAKempsville HS
Christian HenryDBVirginia Beach, VASalem HS
Dayvion MartinOLChesapeake, VAOscar Smith HS
Jariah MylesLBBaltimore, MDSt. Frances Academy
Jaylen HillmanOLMills Creek, GAMill Creek HS
Kayden HillmanOLMills Creek, GAMill Creek HS
DaSean GolmondWRDenham Springs, LADenham Springs HS
DaJean GolmondQBDenham Springs, LADenham Springs HS
Christian JamesQB/WRClarksville, TNKenwood HS
Darion SpenceSAFVirginia Beach, VAGreen Run HS
Kameron CasnaveRBCovington, LANorthlake Christian HS
Malachi WhiteLBChesapeake, VAOscar Smith HS
Zachary JohnsonCBFredericksburg, VARiverdale Baptist School
Jayden WhitakerDTNashville, NCNash Central HS
Jacoby MarshallFSNorfolk, VAMaury HS
Braeden SnavelyDTFredericksburg, VAThe St. James Academy
Kirk “KC” RobinsonSAF/CB/WRPotomac, MDThe Bullis School

Transfer Portal Additions

NamePositionHometownPrevious Institution
Eugene AllenDEEgg Harbor Township, NJGlennville State
Deljay BaileyQBGautier, MSItawamba CC
Paul Billups IIWRChesapeake, VANorth Carolina
Jihad BrownCBBarton, FLAnna Maria College
Brevin CaldwellWRCharlotte, NCJohnson C. Smith
Jalyn DanielsRBTallahassee, ALNorth Alabama
Josiah DavisSAFNashville, GAFlorida
Isi EtuteDENorfolk, VAUNC Pembroke
Ben HayesTELouisville, KYKeiser
Jordan Horm Jr.TESilver Spring, MDJuniata
Reggie JohnsonQBSan Diego, CASan Diego Mesa
Jamauri KnoxWRChesapeake, VAUNC Pembroke
Tyson MillerOLLafayette, INIndiana State
Darius MoselyOLBowie, MDMorgan State
Malik MosesDTConyers, GABowling Green
Jaco PeghaDEGermanyNuremberg Rams
Umar RockheadOLCharlotte, NCCharlotte
Jordan SaundersSAFMontross, VAOld Dominion
Carmelo TaylorWRRoanoke, VALackawanna
Terry Thomas Jr.OLArlington, TXNavarro
Javier WaldronCBBlacksburg, VARoanoke