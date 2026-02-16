After a 1-11 season, Michael Vick and Norfolk State have unveiled their 2026 recruiting class. The class features 18 high school recruits and 21 transfers, making it a significant roster overhaul for Vick as he approaches his second season.

A feature of Norfolk State's recruiting class of note is the number of players from Virginia. There are 13 Virginia natives joining the roster, with five players coming from Oscar Smith High School. Vick was also intentional in building upon the offensive line as well as the wide receiver room for the Spartans for a more consistent offensive attack. He also managed to bring in five FBS transfers, including Paul Billips II from North Carolina and Josiah Davis from the University of Florida.

Also, most interestingly, Vick has recruited four new quarterbacks: two high school quarterbacks and two transfer quarterbacks. This is notable as Vick faced an impromptu QB battle between longtime Spartan quarterback Otto Khuns and new transfer quarterback from the University of South Florida Israel Carter, which became a predominant storyline early in the season.

The full list of Norfolk State's 2026 recruits is below.

Article Continues Below

High School Recruits

Name Position Hometown Previous School / High School Quali Price WR Chesapeake, VA Oscar Smith HS Jaidyn Mattis DL Aquasco, MD The St. James Academy Reed Hobbs OL Gainesville, VA Gainesville HS Drean Wallace OG, OL Chesapeake, VA Oscar Smith HS Keontae Bumpers WR Suffolk, VA Nansemond River HS Jason Galloway ILB Virginia Beach, VA Kempsville HS Christian Henry DB Virginia Beach, VA Salem HS Dayvion Martin OL Chesapeake, VA Oscar Smith HS Jariah Myles LB Baltimore, MD St. Frances Academy Jaylen Hillman OL Mills Creek, GA Mill Creek HS Kayden Hillman OL Mills Creek, GA Mill Creek HS DaSean Golmond WR Denham Springs, LA Denham Springs HS DaJean Golmond QB Denham Springs, LA Denham Springs HS Christian James QB/WR Clarksville, TN Kenwood HS Darion Spence SAF Virginia Beach, VA Green Run HS Kameron Casnave RB Covington, LA Northlake Christian HS Malachi White LB Chesapeake, VA Oscar Smith HS Zachary Johnson CB Fredericksburg, VA Riverdale Baptist School Jayden Whitaker DT Nashville, NC Nash Central HS Jacoby Marshall FS Norfolk, VA Maury HS Braeden Snavely DT Fredericksburg, VA The St. James Academy Kirk “KC” Robinson SAF/CB/WR Potomac, MD The Bullis School

Transfer Portal Additions