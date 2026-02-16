After a 1-11 season, Michael Vick and Norfolk State have unveiled their 2026 recruiting class. The class features 18 high school recruits and 21 transfers, making it a significant roster overhaul for Vick as he approaches his second season.
A feature of Norfolk State's recruiting class of note is the number of players from Virginia. There are 13 Virginia natives joining the roster, with five players coming from Oscar Smith High School. Vick was also intentional in building upon the offensive line as well as the wide receiver room for the Spartans for a more consistent offensive attack. He also managed to bring in five FBS transfers, including Paul Billips II from North Carolina and Josiah Davis from the University of Florida.
Also, most interestingly, Vick has recruited four new quarterbacks: two high school quarterbacks and two transfer quarterbacks. This is notable as Vick faced an impromptu QB battle between longtime Spartan quarterback Otto Khuns and new transfer quarterback from the University of South Florida Israel Carter, which became a predominant storyline early in the season.
The full list of Norfolk State's 2026 recruits is below.
High School Recruits
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Previous School / High School
|Quali Price
|WR
|Chesapeake, VA
|Oscar Smith HS
|Jaidyn Mattis
|DL
|Aquasco, MD
|The St. James Academy
|Reed Hobbs
|OL
|Gainesville, VA
|Gainesville HS
|Drean Wallace
|OG, OL
|Chesapeake, VA
|Oscar Smith HS
|Keontae Bumpers
|WR
|Suffolk, VA
|Nansemond River HS
|Jason Galloway
|ILB
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Kempsville HS
|Christian Henry
|DB
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Salem HS
|Dayvion Martin
|OL
|Chesapeake, VA
|Oscar Smith HS
|Jariah Myles
|LB
|Baltimore, MD
|St. Frances Academy
|Jaylen Hillman
|OL
|Mills Creek, GA
|Mill Creek HS
|Kayden Hillman
|OL
|Mills Creek, GA
|Mill Creek HS
|DaSean Golmond
|WR
|Denham Springs, LA
|Denham Springs HS
|DaJean Golmond
|QB
|Denham Springs, LA
|Denham Springs HS
|Christian James
|QB/WR
|Clarksville, TN
|Kenwood HS
|Darion Spence
|SAF
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Green Run HS
|Kameron Casnave
|RB
|Covington, LA
|Northlake Christian HS
|Malachi White
|LB
|Chesapeake, VA
|Oscar Smith HS
|Zachary Johnson
|CB
|Fredericksburg, VA
|Riverdale Baptist School
|Jayden Whitaker
|DT
|Nashville, NC
|Nash Central HS
|Jacoby Marshall
|FS
|Norfolk, VA
|Maury HS
|Braeden Snavely
|DT
|Fredericksburg, VA
|The St. James Academy
|Kirk “KC” Robinson
|SAF/CB/WR
|Potomac, MD
|The Bullis School
Transfer Portal Additions
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Previous Institution
|Eugene Allen
|DE
|Egg Harbor Township, NJ
|Glennville State
|Deljay Bailey
|QB
|Gautier, MS
|Itawamba CC
|Paul Billups II
|WR
|Chesapeake, VA
|North Carolina
|Jihad Brown
|CB
|Barton, FL
|Anna Maria College
|Brevin Caldwell
|WR
|Charlotte, NC
|Johnson C. Smith
|Jalyn Daniels
|RB
|Tallahassee, AL
|North Alabama
|Josiah Davis
|SAF
|Nashville, GA
|Florida
|Isi Etute
|DE
|Norfolk, VA
|UNC Pembroke
|Ben Hayes
|TE
|Louisville, KY
|Keiser
|Jordan Horm Jr.
|TE
|Silver Spring, MD
|Juniata
|Reggie Johnson
|QB
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego Mesa
|Jamauri Knox
|WR
|Chesapeake, VA
|UNC Pembroke
|Tyson Miller
|OL
|Lafayette, IN
|Indiana State
|Darius Mosely
|OL
|Bowie, MD
|Morgan State
|Malik Moses
|DT
|Conyers, GA
|Bowling Green
|Jaco Pegha
|DE
|Germany
|Nuremberg Rams
|Umar Rockhead
|OL
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte
|Jordan Saunders
|SAF
|Montross, VA
|Old Dominion
|Carmelo Taylor
|WR
|Roanoke, VA
|Lackawanna
|Terry Thomas Jr.
|OL
|Arlington, TX
|Navarro
|Javier Waldron
|CB
|Blacksburg, VA
|Roanoke