Before becoming a key contributor to Jackson State's 2024 Celebration Bowl-winning team, Robert McDaniel had an interesting college journey that saw him play for the Tigers but also at rival Alcorn State.

“Well, actually, it was a crazy story. I started my career at Jackson State my freshman year before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to further develop my skills and understanding of the game. From there, I had the opportunity to play at Alcorn State, coming out of JUCO, where I continued to grow and showcase my abilities. Ultimately, I finished back at Jackson State, where I was able to maximize my potential and versatility, capping off my senior year with one of my best seasons as a SWAC champion [and] HBCU national champion.”

Attending both institutions in his college career, McDaniels was able to compare and contrast the experiences.

“Oh, [mostly the biggest difference] would have to be the atmosphere in general. Nothing beats playing at The Vet—I can most definitely say that. Nothing beats just playing in front of all the fans and the people that came out and showed love in the city. At Alcorn, it was most definitely, I would say, more family-oriented because there’s not much at Alcorn. So that’s everybody—that’s all we’ve got. But when they come to the games at [Jack Spinks-Marino Casem] Stadium, you’re definitely in for a tough one because it’s hard to win there. But you know, we were able to pull it off this season.

The journey appeared to help him develop into a player who has been getting serious consideration in his pursuit to play in the NFL. There's been several reports about teams showing interest in the versatile defensive back who was a star on Jackson State team that was ranked sixth in scoring defense, holding teams to 17 points per game.

He particularly landed on the radar of team's because of his Pro Day performance. Per HBCU Sports, McDaniels recorded a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, a 39.5″ vertical jump (38.5″ at the HBCU Combine), a 10’11” broad jump (10’8″ at the HBCU Combine), and 14 bench press reps. At the 2025 NFL Combine, only one defensive back matched his 39.5″ vertical and 10’11” broad jump.

McDaniels credits his preparation for the moment to all he's learned in his experience.

“Honestly, it's just learning—continuing to learn, learning along the journey. You know, like I said, I met people, I met coaches, I met players that helped shape me into who I am today, and I can't do anything but thank them. I thank my support system for being there to help me through it.

He continued, “And, you know, honestly, it was definitely a mental battle at times, but that's part of it. You're going to fail at times, but it's what you do with those failures that dictates who you are as a person. I continue to use my circumstances and my fears to learn and grow from them. At this moment, that has definitely helped me be mentally prepared to showcase what I can do. Especially moving on to the next level, there's definitely a lot of mental challenges, and I'm prepared for it. I'm ready to show the world what I can do,”

McDaniels' stats from the 2024 season showcase the kind of impact player he is. He recorded 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions (a team-high), five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles, leading the SWAC in that category. When asked about what player he'd compare himself to, he immediately replied Baltimore Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton, as he believes his measurables and skills are aligned with the young Ravens star. He also believes that he's versatile, as he can play safety or defensive back.

“You can put me at corner, you can put me at safety. You can slide me in the box if you need to. And also I can, you know, I can cover, I can tackle, I can blitz. Like, I got everything you would want in a prototype player like that.”

But, more than anything, Robert McDaniels is soaking in the moment of being an NFL Draft prospect. He embraces the surrealness of the moment and looks to be a player that will impact a teams chances to win at a high level.

“I'm just going to continue to enjoy the moment, keep my feet where they are. And next month, when the time comes, I hope to have my name called. Whoever gets me is most definitely going to get a dog. You're going to hear my name called. You're going to hear my name called on Sundays. You're going to get a dude that's going to make an impact wherever he goes.”