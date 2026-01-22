Jackson State is set to host the latest edition of SportscCenter On Campus this Black History Month. The university announced that the legendary sports news show will host a live remote broadcast in the Lee E. Williams Athletics building on February 2nd at 1 PM EST.

Amina Smith will host the live edition as well as a 4 PM edition of SportsCenter from the venue as well. The broadcast airs ahead of Jackson State's rivalry matchup against Southern University that evening at 8 PM EST. Although Jackson State is set to get significant promotion from ESPN, the game is listed to air on SWAC TV. The live show will also feature Andscape writer and frequent ESPN contributor David Dennis Jr., who will take on Jackson State coach Mo Williams in a free-throw shooting contest. The Sonic Boom of the South, along with it's band director Dr. Roderick Little, will also be a part of the broadcast.

Article Continues Below

Mark your calendars and come to the AAC on February 2 when SportsCenter on Campus will be live from Jackson State Doors open at 12 pm and everyone needs to be in place by 12:30 pm Live from campus at 1 pm #TheeILove | #BleedTheeBlue pic.twitter.com/NoKrKVj5WE — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) January 22, 2026

SportsCenter's live broadcast at Jackson State is the latest nod that ESPN has given to HBCUs over the past few years. ESPN's First Take, led by Stephen A. Smith, has done live shows from several HBCUs over the past few years and recently concluded their Fall HBCU tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, with Bethune-Cookman University.