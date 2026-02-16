Andrew Body made perhaps the biggest recruiting splash of the season when he elected to return to Alabama State after entering the transfer portal. Body was arguably the best quarterback in HBCU football last fall and led Alabama State to a historic season that saw them only a game away from the SWAC championship and a possible bid for the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Many wonder why Body decided to return to Alabama State. In an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser, he laid out his reasoning as well as the schools he drew interest from. Per the Advertiser's report, Body had 50 football programs that were interested in his services, and he was a hot commodity in the portal. He visited five states in five days and even got a second phone to field recruiting calls, per the Montgomery Advertiser report. He had several standout offers, such as from Penn State and Vanderbilt, and also Notre Dame and Tulane. He also spoke with some coaches with HBCU ties, such as DeSean Jackson at Delaware State and Willie Simmons at Florida International.

But per the report, Body was still interested in returning to Alabama State. Body had been at Alabama State for two seasons prior, seemingly enjoying the experience as well as becoming a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Per the report, Alabama State made Body feel wanted; both Hornet coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and new offensive coordinator Tony Hull spoke extensively with him about the direction of the program.

“I love Montgomery, I love Alabama State and they haven't done nothing but good by me,” he said in the report. “Throughout the process Eddie (Robinson) was staying in contact with me and reassured him where I stand with the university because at the end of the day Alabama State is like a second home for me.”

Body also has higher aspirations for his return to the SWAC. After receiving interest from major power programs, he wants his return to Alabama State to put the NFL on notice, as well as the broader sports fandom, of the talent that HBCUs produce.

“I always told myself I'm going to be the one that ends up bringing back notoriety to HBCU football and get the NFL looks back at the HBCU. When Deion (Sanders) went to Jackson (State), it was like the Deion effect,” Body said in the report. “I feel with coach Robinson and his status and resume it could be the same type of situation, and I thought it would vital for him to have somebody that in a sense is a protégé. I'm excited to be back here.”

Body had a phenomenal season in 2025 despite suffering an injury later in the season that kept him out for the remainder of the year. He finished the 2025 campaign throwing for 1,770 yards and 20 touchdowns with only one interception. He also rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns. With the return of Body, Alabama State looks to build upon their historic success from the 2025 season and make a push for either the SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl or the FCS playoffs.