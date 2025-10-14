Despite the struggles that Florida A&M has undergone this season, James Colzie III still believes that his team has a shot. During Monday's SWAC Coaches Call, he was tasked with assessing his team's performance and refused to call them “below average.”

“I look at the guys in the locker room, I thought we had, you know, still think we got some very, very good players in that locker room. We're just not playing right. We're just not playing well as a team.”

Florida A&M is alongside Southern as one of the worst scoring offenses in the conference, a position unfamiliar to both of the blue-blood HBCU powers. Florida A&M's defense is also below average, especially after giving up 40+ points to Alabama State and North Carolina Central in successive games.

Colzie diagnosed the problems on the offense, saying, “It's just we keep talking about execution and communication, you know, just being able to just finish drives, finish catches, you know, get an offensive rhythm.”

Article Continues Below

They now go up against an Alcorn State program that has historically been great, especially in the Celebration Bowl era, but has struggled mightily this season. But, amid their struggles, the Braves beating the Rattlers is on the board as Florida A&M looks to find its identity and Alcorn State looks for some better gridiron fortune. Colzie certainly understands this.

Alcorn's not going to feel sorry for us… we better hurry up and get it done quickly because Alcorn's coming in and like I said, they're not going to feel sorry for us.”

Florida A&M looks to recalibrate as homecoming is on the horizon on The Highest of Seven Hills. They welcome Alcorn State on Saturday at 4 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN+ as both teams look to gather momentum going into the end of the college football season.