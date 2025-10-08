Just a couple of years ago, a Florida A&M vs. North Carolina Central matchup was the dream scenario for the Celebration Bowl. In 2023, both the Rattlers and the Eagles were arguably battling for the title of the best team in HBCU football, but their paths diverged.

The 2023 Season: A Tale of Two Teams

Last year, North Carolina Central—still led by quarterback Davius Richard—seemed destined for Atlanta. Richard had just delivered an epic Celebration Bowl victory over Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers. The Eagles started the 2023 season dominantly. Meanwhile, Florida A&M, under then-head coach Willie Simmons, was also clicking, defeating every FCS opponent and challenging USF in a tough 38-24 loss.

However, the dream matchup didn't materialize. Howard University stunned North Carolina Central, beating them 50-20 to seize the MEAC Championship outright and book their Celebration Bowl appearance. NCCU was relegated to the FCS playoffs, losing to Richmond in the first round.

Florida A&M ultimately achieved championship glory by beating Howard University in the Celebration Bowl.

A turning point for the Rattlers is business as usual for the Eagles

Much has changed since 2023: Willie Simmons is now the head coach at FIU, and Rattler coach James Colzie III now finds his team at a crossroads.

North Carolina Central has transitioned smoothly. Davius Richard has joined the coaching staff, and the team is now led by a new quarterback, Walker Harris. After a dominant 31-14 victory in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, NCCU faced tough FBS opponents, losing to New Hampshire, Old Dominion, and Old Dominion, but has since caught its stride with huge wins: 49 points against Fayetteville State, 62 against North Carolina A&T, and 50 against East Texas A&M.

Florida A&M enters this game at 1-3 after a devastating 42-14 loss to the Alabama State Hornets on September 27th. Though the team is still in contention for the SWAC East Crown, one more loss could be disastrous. The Rattler offense is struggling badly:

Total Scoring Offense: Ranks near the bottom of the SWAC, averaging only 17.5 points per game.

Ranks near the bottom of the SWAC, averaging only 17.5 points per game. Rushing Offense : Ranks 11th in the conference, averaging just 106.3 rushing yards per game.

: Ranks 11th in the conference, averaging just 106.3 rushing yards per game. Quarterback R.J. Johnson III has had significant issues managing the offense and putting the Rattlers in scoring positions.

Article Continues Below

Key Matchup: NCCU’s Dominant Offense vs. FAMU’s Formidable Defense

North Carolina Central appears poised to dominate. They boast one of the most well-rounded teams in HBCU football with a powerful attack both through the air and on the ground, plus a defense ready to disrupt FAMU's offensive flow.

The centerpiece of the Eagles' offense is running back Chris Mosley, who announced his arrival in the Aggie-Eagle Classic, rushing for 168 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 90 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. In total, he accounted for 258 yards of offense.

The Rattler defense, led by its ability to contain the run game, must step up dramatically. They will need to solve the Mosley problem after giving up 345 rushing yards and four touchdowns to Alabama State, led by Jamari Hostclaw's 135 yards.

For FAMU to pull off what would be a monumental upset, the defense must be flawless, and Coach Colzie may need to consider inserting backup quarterback Jett Petty if Johnson struggles early. A huge out-of-conference win against a MEAC contender could completely change the fortune of the Rattlers' season.

Prediction: It's hard to see how the Rattlers will be able to topple a North Carolina Central team that appears destined for a trip back to Atlanta this December.

The Eagles and the Rattlers will match up this Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on HBCU Go.