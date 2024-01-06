McKenzie Scott, author, philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos donated nearly 12 million dollars to Howard University College of Medicine, per a report by Danteé Ramos of Blavity U. The College of Medicine, in collaboration with the College of Engineering and Architecture, will utilize the donation to create an innovation center. This state-of-the-art facility will enable medical and engineering students to explore medical technology and innovate new devices for enhancing patient care.

The grant is one of the many the philanthropist has donated this year reaching over 360 organizations worldwide. Scott also donated $40 million to Howard University in 2020, the largest donation by a single donor in the history of the institution. Howard University's College of Medicine creates the most black medical professionals in the world and is ranked in the top 100 medical schools according to U.S News and World Reports.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Norfolk State Spartans guard Christian Ings (0) drives to the basket against Florida Gators
HBCU star wins the State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship
Norfolk State Spartans head coach Larry Vickers disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 women s basketball tournament.
Norfolk State moves quickly to hire Larry Vickers replacement after Auburn exit
MSNBC President Rashida Jones steps down from the position after four year tenure. Jones is an alumna of Hampton University.
Former MSNBC President joins Board of Trustees at HBCU

College of Medicine Dean Andrea A. Hayes Dixon said of the establishment of the center via Scott's donation, “The center will allow Howard University students, through the support of MacKenzie Scott, to be leaders in medical technology innovation. We intend to capitalize on the diverse knowledge base of our students—knowledge that could change how medicine is practiced throughout the world.”

Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. shared his thoughts on the generous donation adding, “My hope is that this gift will further solidify our College of Medicine as a world-class institution that attracts and retains future leaders in the field of medicine. We are extremely grateful to Ms. Scott for her amazing generosity and know that this gift will only strengthen us and, ultimately, the future of healthcare as our students learn to provide care that improves patient outcomes.”