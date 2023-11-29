New Howard University president Dr. Ben Vinson III spoke about his vision for the institution earlier this month prior to his inauguration

New Howard University president Dr. Ben Vinson II has ambitious plans for the institution. He spoke with NBC Washington about his vision for the institution earlier this month prior to his inauguration.

Vinson spoke about how it feels leading Howard University, saying, “There are so many legends that have worked here at Howard University, that have gone to school here, so really being a part of that tradition for a historian makes you feel giddy.”

A DMV native growing up in Alexandria, Virginia, Vinson received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and later attended Columbia University for his Ph.D. His research at the Ivy League college focused on the Black Diaspora, specifically working to understand the history of Afro-Mexicans and their impact on the Latino community as a whole.

Prior to his role as president, he worked at Johns Hopkins where he was the founding director of its Center for Africana Studies; as well as George Washington University as the dean of George Washington University’s Columbian College of Arts and Sciences.

Vinson says his biggest priority for the institution is building up research works across graduate and undergraduate schools and creating an enjoyable student experience.

“Making sure that both inside the classroom and outside the classroom students are able to be their best selves. So making sure the curriculum is strong but also making sure that we have all of the resources for a modern student.”

He also expressed his plan to focus on improving campus security as Howard University is an open campus in the D.C area. Earlier this year a Howard student was assaulted in front of one of the dorm buildings this caused concern amongst parents and students surrounding the campus’s security policies.

Vinson says, “We do of course in an urban environment with escalating crime posture, we find that all of our universities are really wrestling with questions of security. So, we're trying to work hard on that.”

Ben Vinson III is a breath of fresh air for the university; members of the community look forward to seeing the changes he instills in his tenure.