As National Signing Day inches closer, Michael Vick has landed a former North Carolina wide receiver. From Mack Brown’s tenure at North Carolina, Vick has landed former Tar Heel Paul Billups II from the transfer portal, adding another high-level wide receiver talent to the Norfolk State roster.

This move comes after Norfolk State landed former Johnson C. Smith star wide receiver Brevan Caldwell from the transfer portal earlier this month. Billups II was a three-star prospect out of high school and was ranked the number 16 player in Virginia per 247Sports. While in high school, he played wide receiver, defensive back, and kick returner. While a student at Western Branch High School, he led the team to an 11-3 record, including a regional championship and a trip to the Final Four in the state.

He then committed to North Carolina and took a redshirt freshman year in the 2023 season. In the 2024 season, Billups II didn't play often, only recording four receptions for 27 yards and no touchdowns. But Vick looks for him to be a productive member of the Norfolk State offense and bring a high level of talent to a wide receiver room that arguably was the best part of the Spartan offensive attack last year.

Norfolk State’s wide receiver room was led by JJ Evans, Dre'Sean Kendrick, as well as Kam'Ryn Thomas. While the quarterback position for Norfolk State was uncertain throughout the year, their stable of wide receivers consistently stepped up. Both Kendrick and Thomas finished the season with over 700 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, JJ Evans contributed 501 yards and six touchdowns. The addition of Caldwell and Billups II will certainly give Vick's QB1 next season several weapons to distribute the ball to.