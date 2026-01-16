Despite the struggles of last season, Michael Vick and Norfolk State arguably had the best wide receiver tandem in HBCU football. J.J. Evans and Dre'Sean Kendrick were talented and explosive when given the opportunity to make plays. Now, Vick is looking to add to his wide receiving room as he picks up CIAA champion Brevan Caldwell.

Caldwell was one of the stars of Johnson C. Smith's offensive attack that left them as one of the best teams in Division II football. He played for the Golden Bulls for three seasons, totaling 2,438 yards and 15 touchdowns on 195 receptions. He entered the transfer portal in November after an injury-riddled season.

After a stellar 2024 campaign in which he became the first 1,000-yard receiver in the history of Johnson C. Smith, he suffered an injury that only allowed him to be available in two games this past fall, although he didn't record any snaps. But with his injury rehabbed and two years of eligibility, Caldwell certainly looks to make an impact on Norfolk State in a way that is very much needed for the Spartans.

Despite stellar play from their duo of star wide receivers, Norfolk State finished the season 1-11. Their lone win came against Virginia State, and they did not secure a Division I victory last season. Michael Vick certainly looks to change the trajectory of a team that had immense talent but identity issues at times. The addition of Caldwell to his offensive unit is sure to make the passing attack more dynamic, especially with the right quarterback under center.