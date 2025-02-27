Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans are set to continue their matchup against Towson University per a report by FBSchedules. Towson is a football program that MEAC teams are familiar with, as they play against a few of the teams in the league each season.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. The matchup will be Michael Vick's debut as head coach of the Spartans and will be sure to draw the attention of the football world.

The series will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2027, when Towson hosts Norfolk State at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. These games will add another chapter to the schools’ competitive history. Their first meeting dates back to 1984, with Towson winning 31-21. More recently, the two programs split a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024, with Norfolk State earning a narrow 21-14 victory in Towson and Towson responding with a 28-23 win in Norfolk.

For Norfolk State, the Towson games are part of an increasingly challenging non-conference slate. The 2027 schedule also includes road games against Old Dominion and Elon, alongside home contests with North Carolina A&T and Richmond. Towson, meanwhile, will open its 2027 season on the road against Morgan State and is expected to add another non-conference opponent to its schedule.

Norfolk State's schedule for the first season of Michael Vick is starting to take shape. Although the full schedule hasn't been released yet, Norfolk State is already scheduled to play rival and Division II contender Virginia State to start the season. Vick and Norfolk State are also set to face Hampton University later on in the season in a matchup that will see him coach against his wife's alma mater for the first time.

The August 28th matchup against Towson is a prime opportunity for Norfolk State to showcase Vick's vision of building a winning culture for the Spartans. Securing a victory over the FCS contender would be a strong statement and an ideal start to his tenure in the MEAC.