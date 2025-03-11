Michael Vick has taken another huge recruiting swing this Spring, as his Norfolk State Spartans have offered a scholarship to the son of former Philadelphia Eagles star Donovan McNabb. The news was announced by McNabb's son Donovan McNabb Jr. on his X account on Monday afternoon.

AGTG After a great conversation with @MichaelVick I am blessed to receive an offer from Norfolk State University,” he said in his post.

McNabb Jr. is a promising wide receiver with a bright future as he prepares for his college football journey. Playing for Brophy Prep as a sophomore on the 2024 Broncos team, he recorded nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Since the season ended, McNabb Jr. has earned offers from several schools, including Arizona, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, Sacramento State, Southern Miss, and Syracuse, his father's alma mater.But, Norfolk State could be an interesting proposition for McNabb Jr., as Vick looks to quickly build a contender that can compete in the FCS.

The youngest McNabb is set to follow the path of other sons of NFL legends, continuing the legacies their fathers built both in college and the pros. Names like Shedeur Sanders and Marvin Harrison Jr. come to mind, making a significant impact in college football and elevating their teams to new heights.

VIck isn't the first to offer the son of a former NFL star an HBCU scholarship, as Delaware State's DeSean Jackson landed Antonio Gates Jr. via the transfer portal Gates Jr., a 4-star wide receiver recruit from Fordson High School in Michigan, earned all-state honors with 925 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. After redshirting in 2022 at Michigan State, he played in 12 games in 2023, recording five catches for 82 yards and a 45-yard touchdown, the team's longest scoring pass of the season.

With both Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson coaching at HBCUs, these are sure to not be the last offers to the sons of their former NFL peers.