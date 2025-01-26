With his first month at the helm of the Spartans winding down, Michael Vick and Norfolk State have landed another FBS transfer to the roster. Former Clemson and Pitt defensive end David Ojiegbe has transferred to Norfolk State as the Spartans look to fortify their defensive front in the run-heavy MEAC.

Ojiegbe decided to leave Pitt and entered the transfer portal in December. A standout from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., he was a consensus four-star defensive end in the Class of 2023. He earned impressive rankings across recruiting platforms: ranked No. 32 edge rusher and No. 2 in D.C. by 247Sports, No. 17 weakside defensive end and No. 2 in D.C. by Rivals, and No. 279 nationally, No. 26 at his position, and No. 3 in D.C. by On3.

Ojiegbe initially committed to Clemson, where he appeared in two games during his freshman season, playing just 11 snaps before transferring to Pitt. He played in six games at Pitt, logging 50 defensive snaps for the season. He recorded five tackles (two solo) and one sack, which came during a 41-13 win over Syracuse in Week 9. He also notched tackles in decisive wins against Kent State in Week 1 and Youngstown State in Week 4.

Despite being a highly-touted four-star recruit out of high school, Ojiegbe rarely saw the field for Pitt which largely informed his decision to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. He adds to a rather impressive class of recruits for Norfolk State that includes former Kennesaw State QB James Woods III, former USF QB Israel Carter, and former UTSA defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown.

This could prove to further bolster the Norfolk State roster who, despite finishing the year 4-8, found success in their rushing attack as well as had several positive moments on the defensive end. A mixture of the remaining players from the Dawson Odoms regime and some new pieces from the transfer portal as well as new high school recruits could bode well for Norfolk State as they look to immediately contend in the MEAC.