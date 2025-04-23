The Morehouse College and Tuskegee University Classic, one of the longest-running rivalries in HBCU football, is getting a huge location update ahead of the 2025 season. The game, which has been held in Columbus, Georgia, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is set to be moved to Montgomery, Alabama per a report by Kyle T. Mosely of Sports Illustrated-HBCU Legends.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, a Morehouse College alumnus, announced the new location of the game in a statement.

“Understand the backdrop of Montgomery as the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. Understand the type of educational opportunities it'll have for the student-athletes as well as the fans who are coming. It was a business decision from the standpoint of what we were prepared to offer to bring the game to Montgomery versus what they were being offered in other cities in particular Columbus, where they played last year.”

The decision to move the Classic away from Columbus is a notable shift in the rivalry’s history, especially since Columbus hosted the first event back in 1936. However, Morehouse, serving as the home team this season, opted for the change due to financial considerations.

“I have no doubt they will show up and show out for this Classic!” Ellis said in a press release. “Beyond the excitement on the field, this is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes, band members, and students to experience the rich civil rights history embedded in the city. Morehouse's legacy runs deep in Alabama.”

Tuskegee and Morehouse have a shared history, as both institutions served as founding members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Both institutions are notable for their academics and esteemed alumni, and both are featured in U.S. News & World Report's Top HBCUs list.

Tuskegee has held an advantage in the Classic matchup over the past few years but, wiht the change in venue, Morehouse hopes to secure their first victory over Tuskegee since the 2021 season.