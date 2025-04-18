Morgan State wrestling has made a huge statement in recruiting, as they've landed one of the top wrestling talents in the nation in Anthony Ferrari. Ferrari, a nationally ranked wrestler and a former top 15 wrestling recruit, announced his commitment to the HBCU on his social media after a most recent stint at Long Island University.

“FREIGHTTRAINFERRARI ➡️ @msubearswrestle Go Bears🐻📈 I’m proud to announce that I will be transferring and continuing my athletic as well as academic career @morganstateu Special thank you to @cort.vann for being a great host🙏🏽”

Ferrari, the #14 ranked recruit in the class of 2022, committed to Oklahoma State after a standout high school career. He was a finalist at both Super 32 and the Cadet World Team Trials, and in 2019, he secured wins over current NCAA wrestlers Josh Edmond, Carter Young, and Caleb Henson, though he fell to Henson in the Super 32 finals. Despite committing to Oklahoma State, Ferrari never competed for the team and later transferred to Iowa, where he posted an 8-1 record.

This is the latest addition to Morgan State to continue the growth of the wrestling program. The program just added Kennedy Monday, the son of head coach Kenny Monday, as an assistant coach.

“We're extremely excited to add Kennedy to our Morgan State wrestling staff as a competition analyst and performance breakdown specialist, said Monday. “He has been instrumental in the team's preparation as we head into the EIWA conference tournament March 6-7.”

Morgan State and Delaware State represent Division I HBCU wrestling programs. Delaware State's women's wrestling team is set to be the first Division I HBCU women's wrestling program and the launch of the program is made possible by a $1.25 million donation from the organization HBCU Wrestling. The establishment of the program at Delaware State makes it the 3rd HBCU to have a wrestling program alongside Morgan State and Allen University.