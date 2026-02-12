Morgan State University is expanding its athletic footprint with the addition of men’s and women’s golf to its NCAA Division I varsity lineup. University officials announced the new programs this week, marking a significant step in broadening competitive opportunities for student-athletes at the Baltimore-based HBCU. The expansion reflects Morgan’s continued investment in athletics and its commitment to increasing access to sports historically underrepresented at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The golf teams will become the university’s 17th and 18th NCAA varsity programs and are scheduled to begin competition in the 2027–28 academic year. With the addition, Morgan becomes one of the few HBCU Division I programs in the region to sponsor both men’s and women’s golf. The move also reconnects the university with its athletic history—Morgan previously fielded a men’s golf team that won the 1967 CIAA Men’s Golf Championship. This will mark the first time the university sponsors a women’s golf team. Both programs will compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

“We are proud to add men’s and women’s golf as the newest programs within our athletics department,” said Dena Freeman-Patton, Vice President and Director of Athletics. “These programs broaden opportunities for our student-athletes, reinforce our commitment to gender equity, and strengthen our ability to compete at a high level while delivering meaningful academic and athletic experiences.”

Golf has seen steady growth at the collegiate level, particularly among younger and more diverse participants. Morgan State has prioritized diversifying its athletics offerings in recent years. In 2021, the university reinstated its Division I wrestling program after a two-decade hiatus, and in 2022, it added acrobatics and tumbling to its varsity lineup.

“The addition of men’s and women’s golf is a strategic step forward for Morgan State University as we expand opportunities for student-athletes and elevate the national profile of our athletics program,” said Morgan State University President David K. Wilson. “With golf growing among younger and more diverse participants, this investment positions Morgan to compete in an evolving sport while advancing our commitment to access, excellence, and inclusion. These programs will strengthen alumni engagement, attract high-achieving students globally, and reinforce Morgan’s leadership among HBCU Division I institutions.”

As Morgan State prepares to launch its newest teams, university leaders say the expansion represents more than an athletic milestone—it signals continued growth, strategic investment, and a broader vision for the future of HBCU athletics. With competition set to begin in 2027–28, the Bears are positioning themselves to make their mark on the fairways while building opportunities that extend well beyond the course.