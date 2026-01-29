Morris Brown College has secured nearly $1 million in new funding through a combination of private and public support, including contributions from Atlanta rapper T.I., the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, and a federal grant—an infusion of resources college leaders say will bolster the historically Black institution’s continued rebuilding efforts.

Approximately $700,000 of the total comes from a grant sponsored by U.S. Representative Nikema Williams (GA-05)through the FY2026 Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations Bill, which was signed into law on January 23, according to 11Alive. An additional $60,000 was contributed by the Sixth District of the AME Church, while rapper T.I. donated $50,000 to support the college’s initiatives.

“At a time that Morris Brown College is witnessing great growth, support that helps to enhance our campus security will truly make a difference as we prioritize the safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James. “As Morris Brown continues its resurgence, we are most appreciative of philanthropic support and will continue to be good ground for people to pour into.”

According to Black Enterprise, the funding will be directed toward strengthening campus safety infrastructure, including coordinated emergency response planning, public safety technology upgrades, risk assessments, safety awareness outreach, and the hiring and training of additional security personnel.

Article Continues Below

“This $700,000 for Morris Brown College reflects a simple truth: Our students deserve to feel safe where they learn,” Rep. Williams said. “As our HBCUs continue to face increasing threats, these federal funds will support critical safety infrastructure so that students, faculty, and staff can learn and work in an environment that is secure, responsive, and prepared. I’m proud to stand with Morris Brown College and invest in the resilience and future of a campus that means so much to Georgia’s Fighting Fifth.”

The financial milestone comes shortly after a period of leadership uncertainty for the college. Earlier this month, Dr. Kevin E. James was reinstated as president after the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees initially voted to terminate his contract without publicly providing a specific explanation. Following widespread criticism from alumni, supporters, and members of the broader HBCU community on social media, the board reversed its decision and restored him to the position.

With renewed leadership stability and a significant investment in campus safety and infrastructure, Morris Brown College continues to signal momentum in its ongoing revival—demonstrating how a blend of community support, private philanthropy, and federal backing can play a pivotal role in strengthening the future of historically Black institutions.